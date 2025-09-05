 Skip to main content

Cumberland Farms Goes Back to School With New Campaign

Running Sept. 3 through Oct. 1, the campaign highlights Cumberland Farms as a core part of New England culture.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Cumberland Farms_back to school campaign 2025

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms' new back-to-school campaign celebrates the convenience store chain's role as a cultural staple for New England families across generations. 

With Massachusetts rapper Sammy Adams and content creator Kevin Cooney front and center, the nostalgia-fueled collaboration marks Adams' return to music and highlights Cumberland Farms as more than just a convenience store, but as a core part of New Englanders' memories.

[Read more: Cumberland Farms to Take Over Neon Marketplace Stores]

Running Sept. 3 through Oct. 1, the campaign features a dad remix of Adams' hit "Driving Me Crazy," featuring Cooney, and music video that will play across Cumberland Farms' digital menu screens, in-store audio and social media channels, supported by behind-the-scenes content. 

The campaign is designed to capture moments that resonate with both parents who grew up with Cumberland Farms and their kids experiencing it today. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"Cumberland Farms is more than just a convenience store, but an integral part of New England life," said Whitney Johnson, senior vice president of marketing at EG America. "For generations, Cumby's has been woven into memories, from after-school stops to road trip traditions. This campaign celebrates how we've grown alongside our customers while staying true to the friendly, familiar experience that makes us a lasting neighborhood staple."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Cumberland Farms bridges generations while honoring its 85-year history through its partnership with Adams, whose Billboard hits defined the early 2010s for millennials, and Cooney, a current TikTok favorite, the retail said. The campaign underscores how regional brands can stay culturally relevant without losing the hometown authenticity that makes them beloved.

"Back when my friends and I were working landscaping, bartending and busboy gigs in Nantucket, we survived off Cumberland Farms' sandwiches," Adams said. "As a kid, Cumby's was our sanctuary, and even now, a work or lunch break to go there is nothing short of elite. Kevin and I were already plotting a parody album about being fire new dads, so when Cumby's was interested in partnering, it was an absolute lock. Cumby's is the only store that’s always reliable, open late and consistent amidst the chaos."

The campaign also introduces "Parent Perks" through the SmartRewards program, offering exclusive deals for parents managing back-to-school shopping. 

Following the campaign, customers will be able to take home a piece of the experience with the upcoming launch of Cumberland Farms' proprietary merchandise line and digital storefront. 

"Cumberland Farms is the heartbeat of New England," Cooney said. "It's my family's one-stop-shop for deals, gas and coffee. As a Boston-based content creator, partnering with Cumberland Farms was the perfect match of dropping our 'R's' and making iconic social media content together like never before. As a fellow dad, friend and music mogul, I knew Sammy would be the perfect fit for this collaboration. We're not ordinary dads, we're cool dads!"

Westborough-based EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. It operates nine banners: Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill. 

EG America is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel and convenience store operator.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds