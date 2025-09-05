Cumberland Farms Goes Back to School With New Campaign

Cumberland Farms bridges generations while honoring its 85-year history through its partnership with Adams, whose Billboard hits defined the early 2010s for millennials, and Cooney, a current TikTok favorite, the retail said. The campaign underscores how regional brands can stay culturally relevant without losing the hometown authenticity that makes them beloved.

"Back when my friends and I were working landscaping, bartending and busboy gigs in Nantucket, we survived off Cumberland Farms' sandwiches," Adams said. "As a kid, Cumby's was our sanctuary, and even now, a work or lunch break to go there is nothing short of elite. Kevin and I were already plotting a parody album about being fire new dads, so when Cumby's was interested in partnering, it was an absolute lock. Cumby's is the only store that’s always reliable, open late and consistent amidst the chaos."

The campaign also introduces "Parent Perks" through the SmartRewards program, offering exclusive deals for parents managing back-to-school shopping.

Following the campaign, customers will be able to take home a piece of the experience with the upcoming launch of Cumberland Farms' proprietary merchandise line and digital storefront.

"Cumberland Farms is the heartbeat of New England," Cooney said. "It's my family's one-stop-shop for deals, gas and coffee. As a Boston-based content creator, partnering with Cumberland Farms was the perfect match of dropping our 'R's' and making iconic social media content together like never before. As a fellow dad, friend and music mogul, I knew Sammy would be the perfect fit for this collaboration. We're not ordinary dads, we're cool dads!"

Westborough-based EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. It operates nine banners: Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

EG America is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel and convenience store operator.