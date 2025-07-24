Curby's Shutters Its First Location

"Since opening in 2022, Curby's first store has been a cornerstone of the community, and this closure marks a bittersweet moment in the company's journey," the company wrote in a post on social media. "This decision was not made lightly. We are immensely grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us over the past three years. Your patronage has been the heart of our success."

The closure may also come with a name change. While the Curby's Express Market branding is still in place, the statement referred to the company as Curby's Convenience Store. It also hinted at new locations being on the way.

"As Curby's Convenience Store continues to grow, the company is committed to enhancing its offerings across other west Texas locations, delivering an elevated experience focused on convenience, quality and community," the company said. "Customers are invited to visit nearby Curby's stores to enjoy the same friendly service and innovative offerings."

West Texas-based Curby's offers a variety of freshly prepared food options and a large beverage menu that includes signature coffee creations, frozen Chillers and smoothies, Twisted craft sodas, Zoomies energy drinks and Red Bull Refreshers.