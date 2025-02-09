Cyrus O'Leary Mini Cream Pies are 4-inch, single-serve treats with whipped topping and a layer of filling over a pressed graham crust. Handcrafted at Cyrus O'Leary's boutique bakery, the single-serve pies come in six varieties: Mini Banana Cream Pie, Mini Chocolate Cream Pie, Mini Coconut Cream Pie, Mini Lemon Cream Pie, Mini Strawberry Shortcake Cream Pie and Mini Tiramisu Cream Pie. Cyrus O'Leary Mini Cream Pies are available in an easy-to-store, eight-count case.