Dash In Debuts Refreshed Look at Two Pilot Stores

The "Neighborhood 2.2" project is expected to roll out to 24 stores this year.
Angela Hanson
Dash In pilot store interior

LA PLATA, Md. — Dash In is showing off a new look at two remodeled pilot store conversions at locations near the headquarters of parent company The Wills Group. 

The convenience store chain partnered with retail solutions provider GSP's Retail Environments team on the project, which will extend to additional stores later this year.

Dash In and GSP's collaboration on the brand evolution seeks to provide customers with:

  • An enhanced shopping experience — creating a more intuitive and enjoyable shopping environment
  • Refined brand aesthetics — Implementing a contemporary design language, with meticulous attention to placement of décor, fixtures, materials, colors and other branding elements creates a cohesive and engaging brand experience.
  • Brand consistency — Shoppers need to have the same brand experience throughout the chain of 50-plus stores. GSP developed a strategy to tailor the brand to the specific needs of each store, ensuring consistent customer experiences from one store to the next.
[Read more: Wills Group Named Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year]

"We want our Dash In customers to enjoy an enhanced shopping experience that supports the investment in our menu offerings, and GSP gets it done," said Ryan Wilkins, brand and content manager for The Wills Group. "The consistent and detailed brand application across our stores supports our mission to transform everyday errands into something more delicious, delightful and rewarding."

Prior to the rebranding process, GSP used 3D scans of each store to provide a visual record of assets, strengths and challenges in each location. The scans provided an accurate recording, reducing the number of required planning trips to each store and allowing key decisions to be made in the office. GSP also leveraged the scans to value engineer the decor package to bridge the brands between new-to-industry (NTI) and legacy stores for the same customer experience at a 70% cost savings, on a store-by-store basis, the company said.

Challenges included the complete rebranding of the older stores and removal of decor elements. All store conversions were conducted while remaining open in order to minimize shopper disruptions, with the majority of work completed overnight.

"The challenges, as they stack up, include evolving the brand and doing it at an investment that makes sense," said Margaret Sotrop, executive vice president of design services at GSP. "Bridging the brand between NTI and legacy is key for a successful customer journey."

The project, titled "Neighborhood 2.2," is expected to resonate with customers, providing a modern and convenient shopping experience, according to the companies. Dash In and GSP have committed to continuous improvement and will leverage the insights gained from the pilot program to ensure a successful rollout at 24 planned stores in 2025.

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in La Plata, The Wills Group operates nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including the Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash and SMO Motor Fuels banners. Dash In currently operates more than 55 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

