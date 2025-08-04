DEI Cutbacks Lead to Shift in Hiring Trends

Three in four companies that cut DEI say they did so due to the political climate. At these companies, nearly half of business leaders report a drop in employee morale, and 39% say they have reduced benefits originally tied to DEI.

Additionally, 35% say they are struggling to attract diverse talent, and 36% say retention has declined. Approximately one in five say bias-related incidents have increased since eliminating their DEI efforts.

"Eliminating DEI programs, particularly due to political pressure, is short-sighted and creates long-term risks," stated Kara Dennison, head of career advising at Resume.org. "Companies that cut DEI programs are hiring fewer underrepresented employees, leading to reduced innovation, lower performance, and weaker talent pipelines."

Pulling back on DEI can harm a company's reputation and erode trust, she added.

The survey also found that some companies are considering additional rollbacks. Among those that still have DEI initiatives, 16% say they are likely to eliminate them by the end of 2025 and 7% say they expect to do so within the next four years.

Business leaders expressed mixed reactions. While some described DEI as divisive or ineffective, others expressed disappointment and concern over the loss of progress.

"We are worse off as a company and our place in society since dropping the DEI policy," shared one survey respondent.

The July survey was conducted via Pollfish and included 965 U.S. business leaders. Demographic and screening criteria ensured participants held relevant roles and represented companies that had DEI programs prior to November 2024.