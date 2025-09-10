DEI Pressures Begin to Impact Corporate Philanthropy

"Corporate philanthropy programs face heightened pressure to demonstrate resilience and alignment with business priorities. Companies that ensure their giving initiatives reflect financial discipline, strong governance and close integration into core strategy will be best positioned to sustain their impact," said Andrew Jones, author of the report and principal researcher at The Conference Board.

Findings come from a survey of 82 corporate citizenship and philanthropy leaders at leading U.S. multinational companies, carried out in July and August 2025. The survey findings are centered around three key categories: corporate giving and strategy, nonprofit partners, and budgets and financing.

Corporate Giving and Strategy

Policy shifts are weighing on corporate giving, with DEI scrutiny cited as the most significant challenge. Fifty-five percent of surveyed executives say federal scrutiny on DEI has affected their corporate giving strategies; 20% cite corporate tax reform or limits on deductibility; and 18% point to trade policy or tariffs.

Additionally, half of companies are rethinking their citizenship strategies — often by stepping back from politically sensitive issues. Twenty-seven percent say they're shifting their efforts away from politically and socially sensitive issues; 21% are increasing focus on local communities where the company operates; and 19% are increasing emphasis on employee-driven or matching-gift programs.

The survey also found that most companies have adjusted their governance, primarily through closer legal/compliance oversight. Sixty percent report closer coordination with compliance or legal teams; 32% added or revised internal policies or guidelines; and 32% strengthened alignment with corporate strategy or purpose

Nonprofit Partners

Almost 70% of citizenship leaders say their nonprofit partners have changed language to reduce scrutiny. Notably, 68% say their nonprofit partners have adjusted language to reduce political or legal scrutiny; 38% emphasized more broadly inclusive or universal approaches; and 20% reduced external communications on program objectives and impacts.

Citizenship executives also see mounting strain among nonprofits in 2025, with more than 80% citing financial and operational challenges. Among the findings, 66% report nonprofit partners losing government funding due to policy or legal changes; 45% cite staffing reductions or layoffs at partner organizations; and 38% saw cuts to programs or services offered by partners.

"Political and legal forces are reshaping not only how companies structure and oversee their own corporate citizenship programs, but also how nonprofits operate. The result is an ecosystem recalibrating how it describes and delivers services — driven less by mission priorities than by the demands of a more complex, risk-sensitive environment," said Jeff Hoffman, interim leader of the Governance and Sustainability Center at The Conference Board.

Budgets and Financing

According to the research, despite economic uncertainty, most citizenship leaders expect budgets to hold steady in 2026. For example, 66% expect budgets to remain flat; 19% anticipate a decrease; and 17% foresee an increase.

Recent U.S. tax policy reforms — making corporate charitable contributions eligible for tax benefits only when above 1% of taxable income — will likely influence corporate giving, although the impacts are not yet clear. Fifty-seven percent of respondents say it is too early to assess; 32% report no material impact; and 10% expect a moderate reduction.

The Conference Board is a member-driven think tank that delivers "Trusted Insights for What's Ahead."