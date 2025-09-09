Dencar introduces Sidekick, a technology and marketing solution that can digitally connect any car wash with any gas station. The product enables two entities to come together to sell joint services to their customers, help grow one another's business and increase each other's profits through Dencar's cloud-based technology. The Sidekick module easily plugs into a gas station's point-of-sale system using secure Ryko 4 software — the communication protocol most gas pump systems already support. It displays a sales message on the pump's screen promoting car wash services at the partner location. Customers buy a wash or membership from the pump. The Sidekick module generates a wash code for the receipt and the customer enters that code at the partner car wash.