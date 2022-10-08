Dietz & Watson's Deli Snack Packs

Dietz & Watson's launched Dietz & Dats. The snack line features four protein-packed, grab-and-go snack packs filled with heart-healthy items such as cashews, almonds, dried cranberries and mangos paired with premium Dietz & Watson meats and artisan cheeses. Dietz & Dats are made with no artificial preservatives or flavors and no MSG. Every pack comes with crunchy melba toast. Available nationwide, the four-pack includes Hot Salami & Fontina, Milano Salami & Asiago, Chorizo & Pepper Jack, and Dried Salami & Provolone, with a suggested retail price of $4.99.



