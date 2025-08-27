DoorDash Expands Disaster Relief Fund to Help Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO — Convenience stores are among the qualifying small businesses that are eligible to receive critical support through the expansion of DoorDash's Local Business Disaster Relief Fund.

The Local Business Disaster Relief Fund was created to build on the success of DoorDash's Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund — which has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to more than 250 restaurants since 2021. Now, convenience stores, local grocery stores, flower shops, liquor stores, pet stores, in addition to restaurants, bakeries, gastropubs and other small businesses can apply for relief.

Small businesses that have been impacted by a natural disaster or major infrastructure failure as declared by state, tribal or federal government in the last year that meet the eligibility requirements can apply for grants, which range from $5,000 to $15,000. These grants are awarded four times per year based on need and the extent of damage incurred to help cover essential operating expenses like rent, inventory, utilities and vendor costs to help small businesses stay on their feet and continue serving their communities.