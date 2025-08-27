DoorDash Expands Disaster Relief Fund to Help Small Businesses
"We know that small businesses of all kinds are impacted when disasters happen, and we want to make sure everyone has the support they need to recover," said Maggie Polachek, social impact manager at DoorDash. "Expanding our relief fund is about backing more types of businesses who can help their communities pick up the pieces when it matters most."
To learn more about eligibility requirements and to apply, small businesses can click here. The next deadline to apply is Sept. 29.
The DoorDash Local Business Disaster Relief Fund is funded by DoorDash and in partnership with Hello Alice and Global Entrepreneurship Network.
