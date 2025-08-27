 Skip to main content

DoorDash Expands Disaster Relief Fund to Help Small Businesses

The next deadline to apply is Sept. 29.
Danielle Romano
DoorDash_Local Business Disaster Relief Fund

SAN FRANCISCO — Convenience stores are among the qualifying small businesses that are eligible to receive critical support through the expansion of DoorDash's Local Business Disaster Relief Fund.

The Local Business Disaster Relief Fund was created to build on the success of DoorDash's Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund — which has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to more than 250 restaurants since 2021. Now, convenience stores, local grocery stores, flower shops, liquor stores, pet stores, in addition to restaurants, bakeries, gastropubs and other small businesses can apply for relief.

Small businesses that have been impacted by a natural disaster or major infrastructure failure as declared by state, tribal or federal government in the last year that meet the eligibility requirements can apply for grants, which range from $5,000 to $15,000. These grants are awarded four times per year based on need and the extent of damage incurred to help cover essential operating expenses like rent, inventory, utilities and vendor costs to help small businesses stay on their feet and continue serving their communities.

"We know that small businesses of all kinds are impacted when disasters happen, and we want to make sure everyone has the support they need to recover," said Maggie Polachek, social impact manager at DoorDash. "Expanding our relief fund is about backing more types of businesses who can help their communities pick up the pieces when it matters most."

To learn more about eligibility requirements and to apply, small businesses can click here. The next deadline to apply is Sept. 29.

The DoorDash Local Business Disaster Relief Fund is funded by DoorDash and in partnership with Hello Alice and Global Entrepreneurship Network.

Headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is a technology and logistics company that started with door-to-door delivery and is on a mission to become known for being a company that people turn to for any and all goods. 

