Downtrading Remains Popular Among Backbar Consumers

NEW YORK — Several trends continue to stand out on the backbar, including downtrading and switching to alternative products.

According to the Goldman Sachs second quarter "Nicotine Nuggets" survey, cigarette volume declines accelerated during the three-month period — reflecting downtrading behavior from premium cigarettes to deep discount or other tobacco product categories like nicotine pouches or vapor products.

The survey represents approximately 46,000 retail locations across the United States, or roughly 31% of all tobacco outlets.