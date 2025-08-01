Downtrading Remains Popular Among Backbar Consumers
Other topline findings from the Q2 survey include:
- The outlook remains cautious, but retailers and wholesalers are incrementally more optimistic despite ongoing concerns on the consumer and pressure on discretionary incomes.
- Downtrading was strong in the second quarter as nearly three-fourths of respondents indicated that deep discount cigarettes gained share.
- Manufacturer pricing power is weakening relative to a year ago, according to 61% of survey respondents, with several respondents indicating that pricing actions are feeding ongoing volume declines.
- Marlboro likely lost share in the second quarter, according to 42% of respondents, although this is below the 51% who stated Marlboro lost share in the first quarter.
- Smokeless/oral nicotine volume growth continued in the quarter, driven by robust growth from ZYN and respondents expect strong momentum to continue.
- Illicit e-cigarettes continue to be an area of concern for retailers, and the recent crackdown on imports from China due to tariffs has not meaningfully reduced illicit e-cigarette inventory levels. However, more retailers are optimistic illicit market pressures will ease in 2025.
- Velo Plus continues to perform well, which is encouraging, though many respondents noted the strong promotional stance behind the brand.
Additionally, survey respondents remain cautious but incrementally more optimistic about the health of the adult tobacco/nicotine consumer with 76% indicating the consumer has been stable or stronger over the past few months, which is above the 47% who indicated the same in the first quarter "Nicotine Nuggets" survey, Herzog said.
"Unsurprisingly, respondents continue to note pressure on the low-end consumer, pushing many to downtrade within cigarettes or to move away from cigarettes altogether (to cheaper noncombustible alternatives such as e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches or even illicit products)," she noted, adding several retailers noted that trade down behavior is not limited to low-income consumers.