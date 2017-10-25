Driving Fuel Sales with E15

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2017 2:00 pm ET

Fuel retailers are increasing their sales by giving their customers more choices at the pump by offering E15.



In this webinar, Mike O’Brien, Vice President of Market Development for Growth Energy, the leading voice of the biofuels industry, and Matt Nichols, Senior Manager of Strategic Initiatives for Thorntons, the Louisville, Ky.-based chain of nearly 190 convenience stores, will share lessons on how to drive sales with E15 fuel.



Attendees will:

Gain new insight on consumer research

Increase their knowledge on availability and projected growth of E15

Have an opportunity to ask questions and hear first-hand testimony from Thorntons

Learn specifically about branding efforts, volumes, promotion programs and marketing

Speakers: