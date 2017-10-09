Before, During and After: Managing Your Digital Engagement Throughout the Customer Journey

Date: November 8, 2017 at 2:00 pm ET

Are you engaging your customers before, during and after they shop at your stores? In this webinar, you’ll learn how to properly leverage technology to give customers an optimal experience that maintains their loyalty. You’ll get the insights you need to maximize the effectiveness of your customer engagement program and the digital platform.

Here’s a small sample of the takeaways you’ll get from this event:

How to engage your customers throughout the buyer journey.

How to create a seamless digital experience from beginning to end.

Why you should optimize your digital strategy in all customer touchpoints.

You’ll walk away with the tools you need to create a powerful customer engagement strategy that drives results.