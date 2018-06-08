E15 Best Marketing Practices

Date: Thursday, September 6th at 2:00 pm ET

Join Growth Energy, the leading voice of the biofuels industry, as they discuss how fuel retailers can increase their sales by offering E15 by utilizing the best marketing practices.

You will hear from, Mike O’Brien, vice president of market development and Afshin Mohamadi, principal at Quadrant Strategies as they discuss extensive consumer research and how it relates to the best marketing practices with E15

In this webinar, attendees will:

Gain insight on E15 Consumer Research

Learn about best marketing practices with E15

Learn specifically about branding efforts, promotions, marketing

Tune in on Thursday, September 6 for a free webinar, sponsored by CSN and Growth Energy, during which you will receive the tools and knowledge on the best practices for marketing E15.

Speakers: