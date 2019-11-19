E15 Fuel Sales Grow in Summer 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Summer sales of E15 were up 46 percent in 2019 on a per-store basis compared to the summer of 2018.

E15, also known as Unleaded 88, contains 15 percent ethanol. It is approved for use in passenger cars, trucks and SUV model year 2001 and newer.

Additionally, the summer of 2019 saw the number of locations offering Unleaded 88 increase for the first time. Overall, 149 retail sites began offering Unleaded 88 over the summer driving season, reported Growth Energy.

The increase in locations offering the fuel was led by Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores, which stated in June that it would add it to more than 60 sites and later announced plans to offer it at even more locations, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"Unleaded 88 provides American drivers unrivaled value at the fuel pump and the explosive growth in summer sales demonstrate what we've always known—once consumers have access to this engine-smart, earth-kind fuel they will come back again and again," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. "With summertime sales already up 46 percent over last summer, we expect to see interest from retailers and consumers alike continue to grow."

2019 was the first summer during which Unleaded 88 was sold without restriction following the Environmental Protection Agency's approval of year-round sales.

Based in Washington, D.C., Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol.