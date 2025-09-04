E15 Sales Move Closer to Reality in California

According to RFA, recent studies show E15 could save California drivers $2.7 billion annually, or $200 per household, and significantly cut the emissions of tailpipe pollutants that create smog and contribute to illness and disease.

The association also noted that Newsom has expressed his support for legalizing E15, saying last year that "there is massive potential for this [E15] to be a win-win for Californians: lowering gas prices by up to 20 cents per gallon while keeping our air clean."

"After nearly 15 years since E15 was first approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and has been legal to sell in every other state, California has finally approved E15 for use in the nation's second-largest fuel market," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor after the Senate approved the bill. "We thank Assembly members David Alvarez, Cottie Petrie-Norris, Heath Flora and the Problem Solvers Caucus for continuing to push to make this cost-saving fuel available to Californians and we urge Gov. Newsom to sign AB 30 into law right away."

Growth Energy added that AB 30 provisionally approves E15 for sale in California while the California Air Resources Board (CARB) completes its environmental review of the fuel option.

"Growth Energy has already begun to provide technical expertise in support of CARB's still-forthcoming E15 approval rulemaking, and we encourage the state to identify other ways to maximize the impact AB 30 can have in the short-term," Skor added. "With AB 30, the legislature heard and responded to California drivers that demanded more affordable fuel options. We thank lawmakers for listening, and look forward to working with fuel retailers and state regulators to get this fuel into the tanks of California motorists as quickly as possible."