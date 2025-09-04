 Skip to main content

E15 Sales Move Closer to Reality in California

The Renewable Fuels Association and Growth Energy applaud the passage of legislation.
Melissa Kress
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The fuels industry is welcoming news that E15 sales in California are one step away from getting the green light. 

The California State Senate voted 39-0 in favor of Assembly Bill 30 (AB 30). The bill now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for final approval. California is the only state in the nation that does not currently allow the sale of E15.

"With today's passage of AB30, California is taking a big step toward lower gas prices and a cleaner, more sustainable future for families across the state," said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA). "Many other states have already seen the benefits of E15 — healthier air, better engine performance and cost savings at the pump. Now, California drivers are on the cusp of experiencing those same advantages, and we urge Gov. Newsom to sign the bill into law as quickly as possible. E15 will provide relief at the pump for Californians who continue to face the highest gas prices in the country."

According to RFA, recent studies show E15 could save California drivers $2.7 billion annually, or $200 per household, and significantly cut the emissions of tailpipe pollutants that create smog and contribute to illness and disease.

The association also noted that Newsom has expressed his support for legalizing E15, saying last year that "there is massive potential for this [E15] to be a win-win for Californians: lowering gas prices by up to 20 cents per gallon while keeping our air clean."

"After nearly 15 years since E15 was first approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and has been legal to sell in every other state, California has finally approved E15 for use in the nation's second-largest fuel market," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor after the Senate approved the bill. "We thank Assembly members David Alvarez, Cottie Petrie-Norris, Heath Flora and the Problem Solvers Caucus for continuing to push to make this cost-saving fuel available to Californians and we urge Gov. Newsom to sign AB 30 into law right away." 

Growth Energy added that AB 30 provisionally approves E15 for sale in California while the California Air Resources Board (CARB) completes its environmental review of the fuel option.

"Growth Energy has already begun to provide technical expertise in support of CARB's still-forthcoming E15 approval rulemaking, and we encourage the state to identify other ways to maximize the impact AB 30 can have in the short-term," Skor added. "With AB 30, the legislature heard and responded to California drivers that demanded more affordable fuel options. We thank lawmakers for listening, and look forward to working with fuel retailers and state regulators to get this fuel into the tanks of California motorists as quickly as possible."

