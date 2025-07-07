EG America Introduces New Summer Grab-and-Go Offerings

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — With the summer in full swing, EG America is introducing two new grab-and-go food options that are quick, delicious and easy on the wallet, according to the convenience store chain.

Available for a limited time and exclusively at EG America stores, the Cheesy Chicken Fajita Tornado fuses Tex-Mex flavors and crispy satisfaction. It combines tender charbroiled chicken strips with a melty blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, plus green and red bell peppers, and savory onions.

Perfect as a snack, meal or late-night treat, Cheesy Chicken Fajita Tornados are available for $2.29 each or two for $4.

A new Snack Wrap, which is offered at Cumberland Farms North and Fastrac locations, is made fresh featuring homestyle or buffalo chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with melty American cheese. It is available for $2.49 each or two for $4.