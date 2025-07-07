 Skip to main content

EG America Introduces New Summer Grab-and-Go Offerings

The Snack Wrap features homestyle or buffalo chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with melty American cheese.
Danielle Romano
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — With the summer in full swing, EG America is introducing two new grab-and-go food options that are quick, delicious and easy on the wallet, according to the convenience store chain.

Available for a limited time and exclusively at EG America stores, the Cheesy Chicken Fajita Tornado fuses Tex-Mex flavors and crispy satisfaction. It combines tender charbroiled chicken strips with a melty blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, plus green and red bell peppers, and savory onions. 

Perfect as a snack, meal or late-night treat, Cheesy Chicken Fajita Tornados are available for $2.29 each or two for $4.

A new Snack Wrap, which is offered at Cumberland Farms North and Fastrac locations, is made fresh featuring homestyle or buffalo chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with melty American cheese. It is available for $2.49 each or two for $4.

"We know summer travel is all about convenience, value and of course great flavors," said Mendy Meriwether, vice president of food, dispensed beverage and QSR. "We're thrilled to serve up fast, flavorful and budget-friendly bites that keep our guests energized and smiling — no matter where the road leads."

In addition to several new food offerings, guests will also find a new beverage to keep them cool this summer. Starting this month, a Sour Patch Kids – Watermelon-flavored Hyperfreeze will be available at stores that carry the Hyperfreeze line of frozen beverages.

Headquartered in Westborough, EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. EG America operates Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores. It is owned by United Kingdom-based EG Group.

