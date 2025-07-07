EG America Introduces New Summer Grab-and-Go Offerings
"We know summer travel is all about convenience, value and of course great flavors," said Mendy Meriwether, vice president of food, dispensed beverage and QSR. "We're thrilled to serve up fast, flavorful and budget-friendly bites that keep our guests energized and smiling — no matter where the road leads."
In addition to several new food offerings, guests will also find a new beverage to keep them cool this summer. Starting this month, a Sour Patch Kids – Watermelon-flavored Hyperfreeze will be available at stores that carry the Hyperfreeze line of frozen beverages.
Headquartered in Westborough, EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. EG America operates Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores. It is owned by United Kingdom-based EG Group.