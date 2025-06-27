 Skip to main content

EG America Looks to Hire 7,000 Employees

Open roles are available across its network of stores, as well as its corporate headquarters.
Danielle Romano
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — With another busy summer season underway, EG America is looking to grow its employee count.

The convenience store chain — which welcomed 120 million guests to its stores between June and August of last year — aims to hire close to 7,000 new team members over the next few months. Positions include full- and part-time guest service associates, foodservice leaders and retail managers.

EG America's corporate headquarters in Westborough is also hiring for its Warehouse and Culinary Center, in addition to filling open roles in construction, finance, marketing, IT, human resources and operations. The company is also seeking truck drivers with commercial drivers licenses.

EG America sells 1.6 billion gallons of fuel and 62 million cups of coffee annually at its Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores. 

[Read more: EG America Introduces New Grab-and-Go Food Offers]

"We're excited to welcome driven, friendly and hard-working individuals to join our growing team at EG America," said Kieran Carr, director of talent acquisition. "Our convenience retail environment offers more than just a summer job — it's a dynamic place to learn, grow and build a long-term career. With increased activity in our stores nationwide during the busy summer months, it's the perfect time for jobseekers to step into a fast-paced, customer-focused role with real opportunities for advancement."

EG America offers:

  • Competitive pay and benefits
  • "Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow program," which allows team members to receive their earned wages before payday
  • Paid time off
  • Comprehensive medical and dental coverage
  • Wellness incentives
  • Health savings account
  • 401k with company match
  • Employee discounts
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Employee Assistance Program

Additionally, EG America is committed to providing all team members the opportunity to pursue a sustainable and successful career through structured, hands-on training and development plans, including a "Manager in Training" Academy for future leaders pursuing store manager roles who want to operate and grow successful businesses, the company stated. The organization also places a strong emphasis on promoting employees from within.

Interested candidates can apply here: https://Nowhiring.com/ega

Headquartered in Westborough, EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. EG America is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K., Ireland, Europe, Australia and the United States.

