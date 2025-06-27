EG America Looks to Hire 7,000 Employees

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — With another busy summer season underway, EG America is looking to grow its employee count.

The convenience store chain — which welcomed 120 million guests to its stores between June and August of last year — aims to hire close to 7,000 new team members over the next few months. Positions include full- and part-time guest service associates, foodservice leaders and retail managers.

EG America's corporate headquarters in Westborough is also hiring for its Warehouse and Culinary Center, in addition to filling open roles in construction, finance, marketing, IT, human resources and operations. The company is also seeking truck drivers with commercial drivers licenses.