EG America Looks to Hire 7,000 Employees
Did You Know?
EG America sells 1.6 billion gallons of fuel and 62 million cups of coffee annually at its Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.
"We're excited to welcome driven, friendly and hard-working individuals to join our growing team at EG America," said Kieran Carr, director of talent acquisition. "Our convenience retail environment offers more than just a summer job — it's a dynamic place to learn, grow and build a long-term career. With increased activity in our stores nationwide during the busy summer months, it's the perfect time for jobseekers to step into a fast-paced, customer-focused role with real opportunities for advancement."
EG America offers:
- Competitive pay and benefits
- "Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow program," which allows team members to receive their earned wages before payday
- Paid time off
- Comprehensive medical and dental coverage
- Wellness incentives
- Health savings account
- 401k with company match
- Employee discounts
- Tuition reimbursement
- Employee Assistance Program
Additionally, EG America is committed to providing all team members the opportunity to pursue a sustainable and successful career through structured, hands-on training and development plans, including a "Manager in Training" Academy for future leaders pursuing store manager roles who want to operate and grow successful businesses, the company stated. The organization also places a strong emphasis on promoting employees from within.
Interested candidates can apply here: https://Nowhiring.com/ega