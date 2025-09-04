EG America Rolls Out Fall Menu Promotions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is adding a fresh fall lineup of prepared food and beverages for those who are headed back to school, going to work or always on the go.

Offerings include seasonal favorites like freshly brewed pumpkin spice coffee, muffins and doughnuts, among other options.

"Fall is here, and we are thrilled to bring our guests a taste of the season with the debut of our freshly brewed pumpkin spice coffee," said Julie Ryan, vice president of food and beverage. "Our pumpkin spice beverage offering complements our other seasonal food items, giving our guests a variety of convenient and delicious choices at an amazing value. We have something for everyone this fall."

