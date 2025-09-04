EG America Rolls Out Fall Menu Promotions
Limited-time offers, special deals and more are part of the c-store operator's seasonal lineup.
Beverage promotions include:
- Freshly brewed pumpkin spice coffee: For the first time, guests can enjoy freshly brewed pumpkin spice-flavored coffee at all EG America banners. Pumpkin spice cappuccino and pumpkin spice flavored syrup will be available through October or while supplies last.
- Hyperfreeze back-to-school deal: Guests can stay cool after school with a 79-cent Hyperfreeze between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at all EG America banners from Sept. 3 through Nov. 4. Flavors include Red Rage, Berry Backlash, Orange Octane, Mad Cola, Purple Palooza, Lotta Melon and Cotton Candy or the new Sour Patch Kids Watermelon flavor. Limited to one per person, per day.
- Dubai hot chocolate: Noncoffee drinkers can try out Dubai hot chocolate, which is the perfect indulgence, according to the company. The beverage pairs creamy milk chocolate with nutty pistachio notes. Dubai hot chocolate is available at Cumberland Farms North and Fastrac convenience stores Sept. 3 through Nov. 4 or while supplies last.
Fall food promotions include:
- Johnsonville's Cheddar Beer Brat on a Pretzel Bun: For a limited time, guests can try a bratwurst made with only premium cuts of pork and seasoned with a blend of spiced, real Wisconsin beer and cheddar, all on a pretzel bun. The Cheddar Beer Brat is available for $2.29 each or two for $4 at all banners Sept. 3 through Nov. 4 or while supplies last.
- Cheeseburger Tornado: The newest Tornados variety is perfect for guests who crave an American classic in an easy-to-love, on-the-go form, EG America said. They are crafted with real ground beef, melted cheddar cheese, zesty mustard and tangy relish. They are available for $2.29 each or two for $4.
- Hashbrown Club: SmartRewards members can buy five crispy hash browns and get a sixth for free at all EG America banners except Certified Oil Sept. 3 through Nov. 4.
- Coffee and muffin combo: Any freshly baked muffin, including pumpkin, blueberry, corn and double chocolate chip, is available for just $2 with the purchase of any size coffee. The offer is available at select stores across all banners Sept. 3 through Nov. 4 or while supplies last.
- Apple cider doughnuts: This fall classic is available at select stores across all banners Sept. 3 through Nov. 4.
In addition to new deals on food and beverage offerings, members of EG America's SmartRewards loyalty program will continue to enjoy any size coffee for just 99 cents each.
Headquartered in Westborough, EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. EG America operates Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores. It is owned by United Kingdom-based EG Group.