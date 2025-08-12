EG Group Cofounder Pushes for U.S. Sale

EG Group has reportedly been working towards an IPO in the United States for several months, which could involve selling some assets in Europe beforehand. However, according to Zuber, a full sale in the U.S. is appealing because the market has comparable businesses for valuation purposes and a sale could provide the company with leverage of approximately three times its earnings.

"The shareholders are still thinking about the options," Zuber said. "Other options would be trying to sell the U.S. in its entirety. And I think that should be an option we should do."

As the company explores its future, EG Group announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Italian business to a consortium of established Italian operators for an enterprise value of €425 million (approximately $496 million in U.S. dollars), subject to customary closing adjustments. Buyers include PAD Multienergy S.p.A., Vega Carburanti S.p.A., Toil S.p.A., Dilella Invest S.p.A. and GIAP s.r.l.

The deal represents another positive step in EG Group's ongoing strategy to focus on its core markets and strengthen its balance sheet, the company said. Following the sale, EG Group will exit the Italian market and use the proceeds to further reduce debt.

"We remain relentlessly focused on driving forward EG Group's growth strategy. This important transaction is fully aligned with this strategy, as we continue to focus on our core markets with the greatest growth potential and deliver on our deleveraging program," EG Group said in a released statement. "We are grateful to our colleagues in Italy for their hard work and dedication, and we wish the business continued success in the future."

The sale is subject to antitrust and other standard regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed before the end of 2025. BofA Securities acted as exclusive financial advisors and A&O Shearman as legal advisors to EG Group.

"The acquisition of EG Italia allows us to generate new and key synergies for the development of the fuel stations network with the expansion of the services offered also with a view to the energy transition," said representatives of the purchasing consortium. "The EG network together with the networks of the Consortium members, all leaders in their reference territories, will enhance the know-how and skills of the EG Italia organization, heir to the culture of Esso Italiana since 2018."

EG Group's Westborough-based U.S. arm operates more than 1,700 convenience and gas stores in 31. Its banners include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, KwikShop, Loaf n' Jug, Minit Mart, QuikStop, Sprint and Turkey Hill.