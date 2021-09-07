Eight Industry Leaders Join CSNews' Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board
NATIONAL REPORT — Last month, Convenience Store News, in partnership with founding underwriter Altria Group Distribution Co., launched a new industrywide initiative focused on the building the business case for diversity and inclusion in the c-store industry.
The initiative officially kicked off with a special webcast on June 15, "The Business Case for Diversity & Inclusion."
An ongoing effort of the program is the creation of a c-store industry Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board to help direct this effort. To date, five retailer and three supplier representatives have joined the board.
The initial members are:
- Derek Gaskins, Yesway
- Elisa Goria, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K
- Treasa Bowers, 7-Eleven Inc.
- Heather Schott, Kum & Go LLC
- Tonya Robinson, Thorntons LLC
- Danielle Holloway, Altria Group Distribution Co.
- Alicia Petross, The Hershey Co.
- Steve Kramer, Workjam
Convenience Store News is partnering with founding underwriter, Altria Group Distribution Co., and The Hershey Co. and Workjam, on a new convenience store industry initiative around diversity and inclusion. This new platform is a multi-touch digital and print program that will focus on the business case for greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion in the c-store channel and is designed to be a catalyst for discussion, innovation, engagement, and action.