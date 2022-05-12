Electric Era's PowerNode Platform

Electric Era unveiled the PowerNode Platform, a turn-key EV fast charging solution. Using AI-driven, high-power storage technology, the PowerNode Platform enables c-stores to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for President Biden's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. According to the company, PowerNode Platform reduces grid requirements and demand charges by three times, while supporting the fastest charging speeds, allowing convenience stores to replicate the gas station experience while optimizing revenue and minimizing the costs of fast charging.