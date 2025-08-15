EV Charging Grows in Convenience, Though Challenges Remain

EV charging companies fronting the initial costs, along with government grants and incentives, have encouraged retailers to "get off the fence" and jump into EV charging, according to Marcy Bauer, senior vice president of deployment at El Segundo, Calif-based EVgo. In the past, c-store operators were more hesitant to be the first to dive into EV charging as they were unsure where it was going and didn't want to lose parking spaces. Over the years, this has changed.

"Now, we are hearing from people desperate to have it because they are seeing these vehicles at the grocery store, in parking lots and at the soccer field, along with survey data showing EV drivers will change their shopping behavior to go to a store that has EV chargers," Bauer said. "The conversations today are very different than they were 10 years ago."

Retailers that choose to work with charging companies — some of which will lease the equipment or space at the c-store — should be aware that some of these companies want more control over the customer experience and revenue potential, Bass cautioned.

"With EV drivers typically staying onsite longer than fuel customers, there's real opportunity to drive higher in-store sales. Retailers who invest in owning or closely managing their charging infrastructure are setting themselves up for stronger returns as the EV market continues to expand," he said.

Understanding the Challenges

Some of the biggest challenges in adopting EV charging at a convenience store are having the space for the chargers, access to the power needed to charge, and the overall cost of the process.

During the initial build of many locations, EV chargers were not part of the design, so those c-stores now need to find space, often using existing parking spots, Bass pointed out.

"Access to the right electrical infrastructure is another hurdle, especially for DC fast charging, which in the U.S. requires 480-volt, three-phase power," he added. "Upgrading a site to support that can take time and coordination with the local utility, which is why planning ahead is so important."

Convenience retailers that are building new locations, doing construction or repaving should consider adding in the necessary conduits for the energy, even if they are not adding EV charging right now, because it can save both time and money when they do, Bass advised.

The process of planning and installing chargers at a site can be filled with delays and obstacles, starting with contacting and working with the utility companies to see if there is a transformer to meet the charging needs at that location and if not, dealing with a permitting process, noted Jeff Hove, vice president of the Transportation Energy Institute, based in Alexandria, Va.

There are more than 3,000 utility companies throughout the U.S. and they all have different rules and programs, including demand charges for the increase in use. However, there are groups and vendors that can assist with the design and permitting phase and will deal directly with these companies to speed up the process, he added.

"We partner with c-stores and other retailers to bring our expertise and experience, and have deep partnerships with all the utility companies where we deploy," said EVgo's Bauer. "We started an initiative we call Connect the Watts, where we met with these authorities, including utilities, property owners and more, to build out best practices a few years back and then incorporated it into building standard operating procedures."

When it comes to the cost of entering the EV space, the loss of federal grants — specifically, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program — is another challenge, as this program has been paused for reevaluation under the new presidential administration.

[Read more: NATSO & SIGMA Support Revised NEVI Guidelines]

"Nobody is really holding their breath to get them to come back," said Hove. "There are other funding options like partnerships with utility companies and state grants, but this is forcing the industry to look at this and assume there are no grants."

Because many retailers are relying on the profit from EV charging customers coming into the store, the federal grants were "offsetting the capital investment," he continued. "There are other rewards programs being developed, but the idea that we are using this as a loss to get people into the store has to go away. This has to be looked at as a sustainable business offering."

Driving EV Customers Into the Store

With EV charging customers often on the lot for 15 to 20 minutes, and studies showing they spend more money in the store than the average fuel customer, c-stores with chargers continue to focus on getting these customers into the store to make purchases.

To drive these in-store visits, convenience retailers should focus on creating an experience and unique offerings, according to Strasburger, who explained that this also gives the EV customer a reason to stop at this location since c-stores are competing with home chargers, coffee shops, malls, grocery stores and even public parks.

"EV retailers have to have something that will attract the EV driver to their location and it has to be more than a hot dog or a Coke — it has to be a destination," he noted. "If you have great foodservice or products they can't buy anywhere else, they will come."

A number of technologies are beginning to emerge to assist c-stores in driving EV customers into the store, including the possibility of white labeling a charger with the retailer's branding.

"We have worked with c-stores, who own the chargers, to white label it and have pricing set by them, but we still handle the setup, designing and permitting," Bauer explained.

There are also companies now offering integration with a c-store's loyalty program, such as Hyperfuel, which offers fast chargers with no upfront cost to the retailer and allows them to monetize kilowatts per hour.

"While the person is charging, the app is driving you into the store advertising a 99-cent soda or two bags of chips for $5 and it integrates with the c-store's loyalty program, so they can promote what they want," said Derek Cummings, president of Retail Product Solutions, who is an investor in the company. "Most chargers don't drive me into the store. With this, as soon as the charging process starts, the specials they are running come up for the user."

The Transportation Energy Institute has a Charging Analytics Program to help retailers in forecasting market readiness, identifying trends, and comparing the readiness and characteristics of different geographic areas. Plus, the program shares what is working for companies with charging.

For retailers already with EV charging, Hove recommends they talk to the EV customers at their sites. "Ask what their experience is with your site and start using that as real data internally for your chain and retail site," he said.