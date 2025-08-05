EV Drivers Favor Location & Convenience When Charging

Findings reveal that detours between 10 and 20 minutes are a dealbreaker for 21% of drivers, while nearly twice as many (37%) refuse to go more than 20 minutes out of their way to charge. These drivers are willing to pay for that convenience: 93% of respondents would accept higher charging costs in order to avoid a 20-minute detour, with an average price premium of 63%.

"This survey makes one thing clear: people don't just want fast charging, they want fast access to charging," said Merrick Glass, managing Director at Konect. "It's not solely about charging speed anymore, it's about where the chargers are, how easy they are to reach, and what the experience feels like when you get there."

The survey also highlights the importance of the wider on-site experience drivers are demanding while they are plugging in:

Free WiFi ranked as the most desirable feature for 36% of respondents, followed by clean restroom access (30.6%)

27.5% favor loyalty perks or reward schemes

27.4% care about on-site food and drink options, such as a café or restaurant

However, location remains critical, with drivers willing to make an average 12-minute detour to get everything they want. Fewer than 1% said they would travel more than 20 minutes even for a site with all of their preferred amenities.

"People are treating EV charging more like stopping at a convenience store and less like filling a tank," Glass added. "They're calculating time, comfort and experience, not just price per kilowatt-hour."

The survey results underline growing pressure on charging providers to focus on what some in the industry call "Charging 2.0," according to Gilbarco: reliability, integration with everyday destinations and consistent driver experience. Fast charging speed still matters, but location and predictability are emerging as additional differentiators.

Konect builds and manages EV charging infrastructure for convenience retailers.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier company, is a worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations.