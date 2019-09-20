ExxonMobil & Albertsons Cos. Team Up to Offer Savings at the Pump

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil and the Albertsons Cos. are significantly expanding their relationship in order to offer East Coast customers additional opportunities to save on fuel purchases.

Those who participate in the Gas Rewards program at Safeway, ACME, Shaw's and Star Market stores can earn points from eligible grocery, pharmacy and gift card purchases and redeem rewards at approximately 1,500 Exxon or Mobil stations.

Participating gas stations are located in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

East Coast shoppers can enroll in the Gas Rewards program for their local Albertsons Cos. store, earn points on eligible purchases and then visit a participating Exxon or Mobil station to redeem their rewards. They may combine the points they earn on eligible purchases from each of the company's participating grocery retailers.

"Our customers have high expectations, so we are always finding new ways to drive value for them," said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager at ExxonMobil. "We are excited to expand our strong relationship with Albertsons Companies to offer even more opportunities for our loyal customers to save on their everyday fuel purchases."

For every dollar spent on eligible grocery and pharmacy purchases, including co-pays, customers will earn one point. They will also receive two points for every dollar spent on qualifying gift card purchases.

Customers can save up to a dollar per gallon depending where they shop. Participating stores will have applicable program information for their customers available in the just for U app. Once a customer has earned 100 points, they may begin claiming rewards through just for U. Gas Rewards expire at the end of the following month.

"Growing our Gas Rewards program with ExxonMobil provides our East Coast customers with a program that they love, at more fuel stations than ever before," said Angela Moore, Albertsons Cos.' director of shopper marketing. "Our work with ExxonMobil exemplifies how two great companies can join forces to provide something that customers truly benefit from, both at the store and at the fuel pump."

ExxonMobil and Albertsons Cos. launched their Gas Rewards collaboration in 2018.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores under multiple banners.

Spring-based ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company.