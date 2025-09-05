Famous C-store 'Clerks' to Close Out 2025 NACS Show

[Read more: Your C-store MBA Awaits in Chicago]

"Clerks," an independent film centered on the interactions at a New Jersey-based Quick Stop c-store, won the Award of the Youth" and the "Mercedes-Benz Award" at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival; the "Filmmakers Trophy" at the Sundance Film Festival; and was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards. It is often ranked as one of the top Generation X movies.

Smith wrote, directed, coproduced and starred as Silent Bob in "Clerks." The characters Jay and Silent Bob also appeared in "Mallrats," "Chasing Amy," "Dogma," "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," "Clerks II," "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" and "Clerks III."

His later films include horror movie "Red State" and comedy horror films "Tusk" and "Yoga Hosers." Smith is also a popular podcaster and owns the Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash comic book store in Red bank, N.J., which served as the setting for the reality TV show "Comic Book Men" (2012-2018).

Mewes regularly appeared alongside Smith as Jay and has also appeared in "The Last Godfather" with Harvey Keitel and TV shows like "Supergirl" and "The Flash." He also cohosts the podcast "Jay and Silent Bob Get Old" with Smith, solo hosts "Jay Mewes and his A-Mewes-ing Stories" and streams video games on Twitch.

