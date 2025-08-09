Fave'Wich aims to redefine snacking with the launch of the SB & Grape Crustless Sandwich. The fresh, freezer-free sandwich features smooth, nut-free butter and a burst of sweet, all-natural grape jelly tucked between soft, crust-free, fresh-baked bread. Leveraging the expertise of Gold Medal Bakery and made in a 100% nut-free facility, each Fave'Wich sandwich is plant-based, dairy-free, made with non-GMO ingredients, and free of high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors. The product is also packed with 6 grams of protein. The SB & Grape Crustless Sandwich has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $2.99.