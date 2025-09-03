FDA Calls for Nicotine Pouches to Feature Child-Resistant Packaging
"I am concerned about rising reports of nicotine exposures in young children caused by nicotine pouches," said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. "The fruity flavors and bright, colorful designs of nicotine pouch products could resemble candy and seem attractive to children. Manufacturers should consider what steps they can take to prevent accidental exposures and ingestion."
The FDA is also issuing information for consumers on how to properly store nicotine pouches and prevent accidental exposure to children. Parents and caregivers should safely store all nicotine products, including pouches, in secure locations away from children in original packaging and seek immediate medical attention if accidental ingestion occurs.
Manufacturers with a pending premarket application for a nicotine pouch product who intend to incorporate child-resistant packaging or other measures to mitigate the risk of accidental exposure to children should contact the FDA.
To date, the agency has authorized 20 nicotine pouch products, all of which make use of child-resistant packaging.
ZYN is the only nicotine pouch authorized by the FDA as appropriate to protect public health. In making that conclusion the agency noted that ZYN's packaging is designed to be child resistant — and has been since its launch 11 years ago. ZYN is part of the Swedish Match portfolio. Swedish Match NA LLC is a subsidiary of Philip Morris International Inc.