 Skip to main content

FDA Calls for Nicotine Pouches to Feature Child-Resistant Packaging

All the nicotine pouch products authorized by the agency to date have safer packaging.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
Scrabble letters spelling out FDA

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging manufacturers of nicotine pouches to invest in child-resistant packaging. 

Citing data from the U.S. Poison Centers, the agency said the number of reported nicotine pouch exposure cases increased from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2025. Approximately 72% of nicotine pouch exposure cases occurred in children under 5 years of age.

[Read more: First Nicotine Pouches Receive FDA Market Authorization]

Nicotine pouches contain concentrated nicotine that can be harmful or potentially fatal to young children, even in small amounts. Toxic effects in young children have been reported with nicotine doses as low as 1 to 4 milligrams. Symptoms of nicotine poisoning may include confusion, vomiting and loss of consciousness, the FDA said. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"I am concerned about rising reports of nicotine exposures in young children caused by nicotine pouches," said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. "The fruity flavors and bright, colorful designs of nicotine pouch products could resemble candy and seem attractive to children. Manufacturers should consider what steps they can take to prevent accidental exposures and ingestion." 

The FDA is also issuing information for consumers on how to properly store nicotine pouches and prevent accidental exposure to children. Parents and caregivers should safely store all nicotine products, including pouches, in secure locations away from children in original packaging and seek immediate medical attention if accidental ingestion occurs. 

Manufacturers with a pending premarket application for a nicotine pouch product who intend to incorporate child-resistant packaging or other measures to mitigate the risk of accidental exposure to children should contact the FDA.  

To date, the agency has authorized 20 nicotine pouch products, all of which make use of child-resistant packaging. 

ZYN is the only nicotine pouch authorized by the FDA as appropriate to protect public health. In making that conclusion the agency noted that ZYN's packaging is designed to be child resistant — and has been since its launch 11 years ago. ZYN is part of the Swedish Match portfolio. Swedish Match NA LLC is a subsidiary of Philip Morris International Inc.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds