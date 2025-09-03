FDA Calls for Nicotine Pouches to Feature Child-Resistant Packaging

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging manufacturers of nicotine pouches to invest in child-resistant packaging.

Citing data from the U.S. Poison Centers, the agency said the number of reported nicotine pouch exposure cases increased from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2025. Approximately 72% of nicotine pouch exposure cases occurred in children under 5 years of age.

[Read more: First Nicotine Pouches Receive FDA Market Authorization]

Nicotine pouches contain concentrated nicotine that can be harmful or potentially fatal to young children, even in small amounts. Toxic effects in young children have been reported with nicotine doses as low as 1 to 4 milligrams. Symptoms of nicotine poisoning may include confusion, vomiting and loss of consciousness, the FDA said.