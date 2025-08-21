FDA Denies Marketing of blu Disposable Vapor Product

The company did not provide sufficient evidence that adults who smoke will completely switch to the new product or significantly reduce their cigarette consumption. Instead, the application's evidence suggests that people will likely use this product in addition to cigarettes, potentially exposing them to higher levels of toxicants than exclusive cigarette use, the FDA said in its Aug. 19 announcement.

To date, the FDA has authorized e-cigarettes currently on the market that had evidence that adults who smoke will completely switch to those products or significantly reduce their cigarette consumption and are potentially less harmful.

"While FDA-authorized e-cigarettes are a lower-risk alternative for adults who smoke cigarettes — especially if they completely switch — not all e-cigarettes are equal. FDA's rigorous scientific review ensures authorized e-cigarettes provide a net benefit to public health," said Bret Koplow, acting director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products.

"In this case, the company did not provide sufficient evidence of a benefit that outweighs the risk, particularly given evidence that adults who smoke generally do not stop or significantly curtail consumption of cigarettes when using this product," Koplow added.

Tobacco products that receive an MDO from the FDA may not be introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce and must be removed from the market. Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers who sell or distribute this product in interstate commerce are violating the law and are at risk of enforcement action. The agency posts information about MDOs on the Tobacco Products Marketing Orders webpage.

The FDA has authorized 39 e-cigarette products and devices; these are the only e-cigarette products that can be legally marketed and sold in the U.S. To find a list of tobacco products that may be legally marketed and sold in the U.S., visit the FDA's Searchable Tobacco Products Database.