Federal Lawmakers Question FDA's Decision on JUUL System

In the letter to Makary the senators wrote that JUUL is the e-cigarette brand that ignited the youth vaping "epidemic" and is responsible for addicting millions of children to nicotine, many of whom would have never picked up a cigarette. In addition to Durbin, the letter is signed by U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

"The Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act sets a high bar for authorizing a premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) for a new tobacco product, by placing the burden on manufacturers to demonstrate that the product is 'appropriate for the protection of public health.' This statutory standard precludes FDA from authorizing a PMTA for a new tobacco product unless the manufacturer can prove such product will help current tobacco users to quit and that those benefits exceed the risks of youth initiation and harm," the senators wrote.

According to the letter, U.S. senators have been urging the FDA to take several factors into consideration when reviewing PMTAs: a tobacco product's history of addicting children, use of flavors to appeal to youth, perceptions among youth and the role of nicotine in increasing risk of addiction.

The lawmakers also noted that Juul Labs has reached settlement agreements over the marketing of its products 48 states and territories totaling more than $1.1 billion.

The senators' concerns come after the FDA reversed its original decision to issue Juul Labs marketing denial orders in June 2022. "Related to this reversal, we are deeply troubled by the appearance of conflicts of interest between the Trump administration and the e-cigarette industry in the United States. For example, President Trump's former counselor for public health and science now leads Juul's federal lobbying operation," the letter continued.

To read the full letter, click here.

Beyond Juul, the senators also called out ties between other tobacco companies and the White House chief of staff's lobbying firm.

The legislators requested responses from the FDA to a list of questions by Aug. 22.