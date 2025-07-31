 Skip to main content

Federal Lawmakers Question FDA's Decision on JUUL System

Eight U.S. senators request answers by Aug. 22.
Melissa Kress
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of eight U.S. legislators are seeking answers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following the agency's decision to issue marketing granted orders (MGOs) for the JUUL System.

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) today led the group senators in sending a letter to FDA Commissioner Martin Makary questioning the agency's move in mid-July. With the FDA's MGOs, Juul Labs Inc. can keep its JUUL System on the market. 

JUUL System is a closed, cartridge-based nicotine vapor product that utilizes proprietary heating technology to aerosolize and deliver nicotine without combustion. The JUUL System is comprised of the JUUL Device and JUULpods. JUULpods are pre-filled with a nicotine-containing e-liquid formulation, which varies by tobacco or menthol flavor and nicotine concentrations of 5% (59 milligrams/milliliter) and 3% (35 milligrams/milliliter), as Convenience Store News previously reported. 

In the letter to Makary the senators wrote that JUUL is the e-cigarette brand that ignited the youth vaping "epidemic" and is responsible for addicting millions of children to nicotine, many of whom would have never picked up a cigarette. In addition to Durbin, the letter is signed by U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

"The Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act sets a high bar for authorizing a premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) for a new tobacco product, by placing the burden on manufacturers to demonstrate that the product is 'appropriate for the protection of public health.' This statutory standard precludes FDA from authorizing a PMTA for a new tobacco product unless the manufacturer can prove such product will help current tobacco users to quit and that those benefits exceed the risks of youth initiation and harm," the senators wrote.

According to the letter, U.S. senators have been urging the FDA to take several factors into consideration when reviewing PMTAs: a tobacco product's history of addicting children, use of flavors to appeal to youth, perceptions among youth and the role of nicotine in increasing risk of addiction. 

The lawmakers also noted that Juul Labs has reached settlement agreements over the marketing of its products 48 states and territories totaling more than $1.1 billion.

The senators' concerns come after the FDA reversed its original decision to issue Juul Labs marketing denial orders in June 2022. "Related to this reversal, we are deeply troubled by the appearance of conflicts of interest between the Trump administration and the e-cigarette industry in the United States. For example, President Trump's former counselor for public health and science now leads Juul's federal lobbying operation," the letter continued. 

To read the full letter, click here

Beyond Juul, the senators also called out ties between other tobacco companies and the White House chief of staff's lobbying firm. 

The legislators requested responses from the FDA to a list of questions by Aug. 22.

