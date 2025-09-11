Federal Officials Seize $86.5M in Illegal E-Cigarettes

"The FDA and our federal partners are taking strong actions to shore up America's borders and stop the flow of illegal vaping products into our country," said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. "Americans — especially our children — should not be using potentially dangerous, addicting products that have been snuck into the U.S. If a product has not been authorized by the FDA, CBP will seize, detain or destroy it."

The enforcement action is part of the FDA's broader aggressive strategy against childhood vaping. Additional activities include:

Ending the practice of "port shopping," by which illegal products repeatedly try to enter the United States;

Addressing the distribution networks of illegal e-cigarette products; educating parents about dangers of vaping; and

Working with store owners nationwide to prevent the sale of illegal products.

The seizures represent coordinated compliance and enforcement efforts by multiple federal agencies working together to stop the distribution and sale of illegal e-cigarettes. Prior to this operation, the joint FDA and CBP team conducted investigative work to identify potentially noncompliant incoming shipments. The team was also able to successfully improve the efficiency of the review and processing, building off previous operations.

In total this year, the FDA and CBP have stopped more than 6 million unauthorized e-cigarettes worth more than $120 million from entering the country.

According to officials, all e-cigarette products seized in this operation lacked the mandatory premarket authorization orders from the FDA and therefore cannot be legally marketed or distributed in the U.S. To date, the FDA has authorized 39 e-cigarette products and devices.

In addition to the product seizures, the FDA contacted 37 importers and import entry filers regarding their actions. These firms were responsible for importing these illegal e-cigarettes and were advised that it is a federal crime to make false statements or entries to the U.S. government. The FDA reminded the firms of their responsibility to ensure the products they import comply with U.S. requirements and that their import entries must contain complete and accurate information moving forward. The FDA requested the firms to respond to the letters within 30 days with the requested information.