Ferrero to Acquire Kellogg in $3.1B Deal

As the result of Ferrero's strategy to acquire, invest in and grow iconic brands as it continues to enhance its overall footprint and product offerings in North America, Ferrero and its affiliated companies employ more than 14,000 people across 22 plants and 11 offices.

Its North American portfolio includes Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher, as well as iconic American brands such as Butterfinger, Keebler and Famous Amos. It also includes confectionery brands like Jelly Belly, NERDS and Trolli, along with frozen treat brands like Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop and Halo Top.

"I am thrilled to welcome WK Kellogg Co to the Ferrero Group. This is more than just an acquisition — it represents the coming together of two companies, each with a proud legacy and generations of loyal consumers," said Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of the Ferrero Group. "Over recent years, Ferrero has expanded its presence in North America, bringing together our well-known brands from around the world with local jewels rooted in the U.S. Today's news is a key milestone in that journey, giving us confidence in the opportunities ahead."

Drawing upon its previous successful acquisitions in the U.S., Ferrero plans to invest in and grow WK Kellogg Co's brands including Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Kellogg's Froot Loops, Kellogg's Frosted Mini Wheats, Kellogg's Special K, Kellogg's Rice Krispies, Kellogg's Raisin Bran, Kashi and Bear Naked.

"We believe this proposed transaction maximizes value for our shareowners and enables WK Kellogg Co to write the next chapter of our company's storied legacy," said Gary Pilnick, chairman and CEO of WK Kellogg Co. "Since becoming an independent public company in October 2023, we have made excellent progress on our journey to become a more focused and more profitable business — driven by our tremendous people and a winning culture — all while building a strong foundation for future growth. Joining Ferrero will provide WK Kellogg Co with greater resources and more flexibility to grow our iconic brands in this competitive and dynamic market.

"As a family-owned private company with values in line with our founder W.K. Kellogg, Ferrero provides a great home for our people and has a track record of supporting the communities in which it operates," he continued. "We look forward to collaborating with their team to deliver on the great promise of cereal, explore opportunities beyond cereal, and help us bring our best to consumers every day."

Post-acquisition, Battle Creek, Mich., will remain a core location for WK Kellogg Co and serve as Ferrero's headquarters for North America cereal. Shares of WK Kellogg Co's common stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange as the company becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrero. WK Kellogg's board of directors unanimously approved the agreement.

The transaction is subject to approval by WK Kellogg Co shareowners, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is currently expected to close in the second half of 2025.