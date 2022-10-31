Fire Up Your Sales with Pipe-Tip Cigars

Non-tip HTL remains the largest segment of the category, but pipe-tip cigars have become the largest growing sub-segment within the large cigar category. According to an internal brand tracker for large cigars at Swisher, adult consumers notate taste as a leading preference for top pipe-tip brands. Swisher Sweets BLK pipe-tip cigarillos are made with high-quality, hand selected tobacco with an easy-draw signature black tip that has an intense aroma, smooth taste and unique portfolio offering. See how this popular sub-segment is igniting growth in the large cigar category with this infographic from Swisher Sweets BLK.