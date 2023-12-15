First EV Charging Station Under National Program Is Up & Running

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's first electric vehicle (EV) charger funded through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program is now officially online, making Ohio the first state in the nation to activate a NEVI charger.

The new charging station is located at the Pilot Travel Center along Interstate 70 at U.S. Route 42 in Madison County, west of Columbus. The station is equipped with fast chargers installed by EVgo that are capable of providing up to 350 kW when charging a single vehicle.

When four vehicles are charging simultaneously, each port will receive up to 175 kW, which is enough power to charge an EV up to 80% in 20 to 40 minutes, depending on the vehicle's battery.

"Any industry that focuses on innovations for the future is a priority for Ohio," said Ohion Governor Mike DeWine. "Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and we want drivers in Ohio to have access to this technology today."

Ohio was the first state in the nation to advance a request for charging station proposals last year, which, according to the governor's office, was a strategic move to put Ohio ahead of other states for sought-after equipment and specialized technicians to install the stations. Ohio was also the first state to announce the future sites of its first round of EV charging stations, which was followed by the chargers' inaugural ground breaking in October.

Construction is expected to begin soon on an additional two dozen fast charging stations funded through NEVI. All chargers installed as part of the first round are anticipated to be operational by the end of 2024.

In total, Ohio will receive $140 million in NEVI funds over five years to support the installation of EV charging stations across the state. While the first round focused on interstates, the governor's office stated future rounds will focus on filling in infrastructure gaps along major U.S. and state routes. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is currently accepting proposals for the next round of funding through Jan. 25, 2024.

"For years, our team has trailblazed the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure, becoming a model for other states implementing the NEVI program," said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. "America's first new charging station puts us one step closer to making travel easier for EV drivers."