Five Key Trends Impacting the Future of Snacking

Second, lunchbox staples — affordable, convenient snacks with broad appeal — continue to thrive. Items like peanut butter or cheese sandwich crackers, potato chips, pretzels and snack bars have become mainstays in lunchboxes, backpacks and beyond, thanks to their reliability and ease of use in daily routines.

"We've seen a transformation in consumer snacking habits in recent years. Snacking has evolved from a simple between-meal habit into a lifestyle, and winning in this space means delivering the right food at the right time," Nolan said. "Today's consumers want bold flavors, better-for-you options and choices that bring both taste and purpose. Our 'Future of Snacking' report shows emerging trends and how Conagra is helping shape that future."

While focused on the U.S. market, the report also covers relevant global snacking trends and behaviors.

The 2025 emerging trends, according to Conagra, are:

1. Flavor Explosion

Classic favorites like sea salt, barbecue and nacho cheese remain top sellers, but bold newcomers — sriracha, garlic parmesan and hot honey — are driving rapid growth. Social media-fueled trends, like pickle-flavored-everything, are influencing both retail and foodservice menus, signaling consumer demand for adventurous taste experiences.

2. Snacking Without Borders

Globally inspired snacks are booming, with retail sales hitting $5.7 billion and 22% volume growth over the past three years. Younger consumers are driving interest in flavors like gochujang, sweet chili and mango habanero, reflecting a shift toward multicultural taste exploration.

3. Better-for-You Snacking

Protein-forward, portion-controlled and nutrient-dense snacks are on the rise — especially among Generation Z and millennials. Subcategories like meat sticks, nuts, seeds and probiotic-enhanced snacks are outpacing total category growth as "grass-fed" and "gut health" claims are resonating with wellness-focused shoppers.

4. Cobranded Bites

Strategic partnerships with restaurant, retail and entertainment brands are fueling growth, with cobranded snacks generating nearly $2.1 billion in combined annual sales. Flavorful collaborations with fan-favorite sauces, candy brands and more are bringing instant recognition and craveable appeal to the snack aisle.

5. Snacks on the Go

Convenience in snacking isn't just about grab-and-go packaging anymore, it's about being everywhere consumers are. In fact, convenience is driving consumption, with away-from-home snack occasions projected to grow 39% by 2027. From bulk-buys online to snack-sized treats at store checkouts, snacks are winning by showing up in more places, more often, in the right format for every occasion, Conagra revealed.

The full "Future of Snacking 2025" report can be viewed online.

Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands' portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Its brands include Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP and more. Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion.