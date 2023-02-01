01/02/2023
Flick My BIC Special Edition
The 50th anniversary lighter is only available for a limited time.
The BIC Lighter is 50 and fabulous and is celebrating this milestone in style with a Flick My BIC Special Edition refresh. From flower power to virtual reality, the featured imagery encompasses fun, colorful and nostalgic elements from the last five decades. This 50th anniversary lighter is only available for a limited time so act now. The lighters in this series have a suggested retail price of $2.09 per lighter.