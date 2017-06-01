FlintLoc Technologies Know Control V4.W

FlintLoc Technologies Know Control V4.WDesigned to put a stop to fuel stealing and skimming.
FlintLoc Technologies’ latest solution, Know Control V4.W, is designed to put a stop to fuel stealing and skimming. The solution uses wireless technology that sends a warning message as soon as a breach into the dispenser is detected. Know Control V4.W is the “brainchild” of the company’s robust Series 4 Solution and the ultimate weapon to no more skimming at the dispensers, according to FlintLoc Technologies.