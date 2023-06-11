Food Concepts PanelRak

Food Concepts Inc. presents the PanelRak, a modular organizing system for display of retail merchandising. The design adapts to myriad of needs, such as hot and cold beverage stations; roller grill and hot foods condiment displays; transaction counter displays, cash wraps, center store retail displays, end caps or shop-arounds. The display features an array of durable metal slotted panels in various sizes, available in both wall-mounted and counter-top versions. Complementing these panels are a wide selection of baskets, hanging shelves, pegs and hangers. PanelRak is now available in either preassembled kits or by select individual components and design custom solutions, with both stock and customized graphic header options.