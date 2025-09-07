Food First

More than just a bonus draw during fuel trips, convenience stores’ prepared food offerings are increasingly becoming the primary reason shoppers make a visit to a c-store. According to the 2025 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, the percentage of participants who said they purchased prepared food at a c-store within the past month jumped 11 points from a year ago and an even more impressive 25 points from two years ago. The research also uncovered: