FoodInsight: The Next Phase

As stay-at-home measures loosen across the U.S., diners are getting ready for the food they've missed the most while at home. When asked what they crave or miss the most from restaurants, Mexican food came out on top, with 36 percent of consumers reporting they miss Mexican food the most, followed by seafood (31 percent) and Asian food (30 percent).

In the coming months, formats and flavors that embrace what consumers have missed the most will be fantastic targets for growth, according to Datassential's coronavirus research.