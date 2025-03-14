Foodservice Leads Casey's Through Its Latest Quarter

Executing on Strategic Pillars

Casey's is also making headway on the other two pillars of growth: unit growth and enhanced operational efficiencies.

Committed to growing its portfolio, the retailer moved forward with a major acquisition to date this past fall. In November, Casey's officially added 198 convenience stores to its network with acquisition of Fikes Wholesale, owner of CEFCO convenience stores.

The deal marked Casey's most significant deal yet, bringing its total store count to approximately 2,900 locations across 17 states. The transaction included 148 c-stores in Texas, a highly strategic market for Casey's, along with 50 other stores in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, expanding the retailer's reach in the South.

"Our store growth pillar was on full display this quarter, integrating the Fikes transaction. Our dedicated integration team has done an excellent job getting our newest team members comfortable operating in the Casey system. We're able to do this while maintaining a strong balance sheet," Rebelez said. "Given our track record of executing and integrating meaningful acquisitions, we are well-positioned to continue this strategy and enhance shareholder value."

As for enhancing operational efficiency, the company achieved its 11th consecutive quarter of reduced same-store labor hours as a result of the "strong work from our continuous improvement in operations teams," the chief executive said. "This work has been done without compromising the Casey's experience, and we continue to see guests and team member satisfaction scores rise.

Overall, this quarter was another great example of how our differentiated business model, coupled with a great team, leads to outstanding results," Rebelez concluded. "With a high level of execution on our strategic plan, we are able to guide to EBITDA growth of approximately 11%, outpacing our standard growth algorithm."