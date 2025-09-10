 Skip to main content

Four C-store Retailers Rank Among Best Workplaces in Retail

The annual list is based on survey responses from employees.
Danielle Romano
Fortune Great Places to Work Retail 2025

NATIONAL REPORT — Four convenience store retailers were recognized for excelling in creating positive, inclusive and engaging environments for employees.

Landing on Fortune and Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces in Retail 2025 list for the Large chain category are Sheetz Inc. (No. 2), The Spinx Co. (No. 7) and QuikTrip Corp. (No. 14). The Wills Group/Dash In comes in at No. 9 for the Small and Medium chain category.

Sheetz and Spinx also appeared on last year's annual ranking, coming in at No. 2 and No. 9, respectively. Dash In maintains its hold at No. 9 in the Small and Medium category from 2024.

In the past year, Great Place To Work surveyed companies representing a combined workforce of 8.4 million people in the United States and received 1.3 million survey responses. List rankings are determined by employee feedback, which Great Place To Work analyzes to evaluate how widely these experiences are shared throughout the organization.

Ranking second nationally, this is Sheetz's 10th straight year being named to this list, trailing only Wegmans Food Markets for the second consecutive year. The Altoona, Pa.-based operator 800 c-stores has ranked in the top 10 of this list each year it has appeared.

"Being ranked second on this list, alongside widely respected companies that prioritize positive work environments, is an important honor for us," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "Our people are our brand. They are the face of Sheetz in every community we serve, and it's our responsibility to provide them with fulfilling careers built on respect and a shared purpose of caring for others."

Earlier this year, Dash In and Wills Group earned the Great Place to Work Certification for the fourth straight year, with 85% of employees reporting Dash In as a great place to work — well above industry averages, the company said.

Headquartered in La Plata, Md., Wills Group has more than 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash and SMO Motor Fuels. 2025 marks the third consecutive year the company has earned a place on the annual ranking.

"Being named a Fortune Best Workplace for a third year is a proud achievement that is a reflection of the everyday dedication of our team," said Blackie Wills, president and CEO Wills Group. "Our commitment to our team members is foundational to the Dash In guest experience. By fostering a culture where every team member can thrive, we deliver outstanding experiences to our guests and the communities we serve."

To view the complete Best Workplaces in Retail 2025 list, click here.

