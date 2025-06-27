Four Trends From the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show

While hot coffee isn't going anywhere, show attendees predicted a boost in offerings like iced coffee and cold brew. "Cold is hot," said a company representative from The Coca-Cola Co. The company also shared research indicating that c-store coffee transactions are surging during standard post-work hours (5-7 p.m.), particularly on Fridays, opening the door to new ways of promoting coffee to those looking for a late-day boost and weekend kickstarter.

AI Is Everywhere

The technology section of the expo hall boasted a wide variety of vendors focused on artificial intelligence (AI) showcasing everything from platforms for full location management to profit analysis tools to order processing. While the degree to which AI solutions can be beneficial will vary and foodservice operators must perform due diligence to ensure they are not taken in by inflated performance predictions, it's clear that they must least investigate their options in order to stay competitive. As keynote speaker, TV host and chef Carla Hall observed, "We're not getting that toothpaste back in the tube."

International Inspiration Is Crossing Borders

Boba is breaking out in 2025. Drinks featuring the chewy tapioca pearls and alternatives like jelly boba and fruity poppable pearls have long been popular in Asia and are seeing major growth in the United States, with numerous show vendors offering their take on boba. Jarritos, the soda brand featuring natural fruit and the traditional flavors of Mexico, also had a big and bustling booth in prime expo hall territory.

Prepared foods like soup, sandwiches and more also incorporated global flavors, with Korean and Mediterranean-style items making a big showing. Consumers may habitually return to their tried-and-true favorites, but it's clear that suppliers are also ready to meet the demands of those who want to try something new — whether it's from across the aisle or across the globe.

"Swicy" Continues to Heat Up

Similar to recent candy and snacks trends, swicy — a flavor combination of sweet and spicy — continues to grow in popularity as the flavor profile caters to the tastes of younger generations who crave hot and bold tastes. More foodservice offerings are being enhanced by ingredients such as Tajín Clásico Seasoning and Mike's Hot Honey.

The consistent popularity of this flavor profile is not just a trend to be aware of; it also presents the opportunity for operators to add some verve to their menu without developing all-new offerings. C-stores should look at how swicy sauces and seasonings can enhance their existing menu items with little change in prep or ingredient cost.

The 2025 NRA Show took place May 17-20 at Chicago's McCormick Place.