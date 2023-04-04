Foxtrot Names Liz Williams to CEO

CHICAGO — Foxtrot, the brand redefining the modern-day convenience store and café by marrying the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology, promoted Liz Williams to CEO, effective immediately.

Williams joined Foxtrot in June 2022 as the company's first president and chief financial officer (CFO), leading operations, finance, strategy, development and supply chain.

The executive's roots run deep in the food and beverage industry. Williams previously served as the CFO of Taco Bell, and then president of Taco Bell International, a subsidiary of Yum Brands Inc. During her time at Taco Bell, she was responsible for the brand strategy, growth and performance of the international business across 30 countries.

Following Taco Bell, Williams was the CEO for Drybar, the blow-dry bar specializing in blowouts, hair care products and styling tools. She also serves on the board of Stitch Fix, an e-commerce retailer, and Viant, an advertising software provider.

With the move, Foxtrot co-founder Mike LaVitola becomes chairman of the board.

"Since joining our team last summer, Liz's inspirational leadership, deep admiration for the Foxtrot brand and depth of operating expertise has taken us to new heights. We are thrilled for the opportunity to grow with Liz as our CEO as we introduce Foxtrot to more neighborhoods across the country," LaVitola said.

As CEO, Williams will oversee Foxtrot's continued growth both within its current markets of Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin, Texas, and in new markets across the country.

"I'm honored to lead Foxtrot, an incredible brand that is modernizing convenience retail and the local café, with delicious food and beverage options that delight our customers," Williams said. "Mike has created and led a very special brand to this point, I am thrilled to continue with our mission and excited about the growth ahead."

Williams received her bachelor's degree from The University of Texas at Austin and earned her master's of business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Chicago-based Foxtrot operates 26 locations, with plans to continue expanding in existing and new markets. The brand curates its signature market selection with up-and-coming brands and highly local favorites alongside its all-day café experience, complete with thoughtfully sourced coffee, seasonal drinks, fresh smoothies, breakfast tacos, chef-prepared salads and bowls and delicious grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. All of its offerings are available to in-store, for pickup and on-demand delivery through the brand’s proprietary app.