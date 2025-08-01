Frazil Launches Monthlong Frozen Coffee Promotion in C-stores

SALT LAKE CITY — Convenience store guests and coffee lovers alike can beat the heat during the month of August with Café Tango Tuesday.

The monthlong promotion, which runs Aug. 5-26, offers a free frozen Café Tango every Tuesday at participating convenience stores nationwide.

Developed by the makers of Frazil, Café Tango brings the flavor and feel of a specialty café drink into the c-store setting. Frozen flavor varieties include Espresso, Mocha, Caramel Macchiato and French Vanilla.

Café Tango won a 2024 Convenience Store News Best New Products Award, earning gold in the Foodservice – Frozen Dispensed Beverages category.