Frazil Launches Monthlong Frozen Coffee Promotion in C-stores
"Café Tango has all the flavor and indulgence of a specialty coffee, but with the creamy, frozen texture that sets it apart and without the premium price tag," said Kyle Freebairn, CEO of Frazil. "We've heard from customers that it's their go-to coffee treat, and Café Tango Tuesday is our way of helping more people discover just how good and accessible a frozen coffee can be."
To get a free Café Tango, customers can visit any participating location every Tuesday in August, fill a small Café Tango cup and scan it at the register. The promotion is limited to one per customer, while supplies last.
Café Tango is available in more than 3,000 c-stores. A list of participating locations is available here.
The new Tuesday tradition follows the success of Free Frazil Friday, Frazil's flagship summer giveaway that just wrapped its third year.
Salt Lake City-based Frazil is the No. 1 slush brand in the United States, with more than 40,000 machines across various locations, including convenience stores, movie theaters, amusement parks, water parks, stadiums and family entertainment centers.