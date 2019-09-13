Frictionless Engagement: The Future

Date : Thursday, October 10th at 2:00 pm ET

Final of a three-part Convenience Store News Webcast Series, sponsored by Paytronix Systems, Inc.

In part one of our series on frictionless engagement, we provided a primer on what is frictionless engagement, who is doing it, and why. In part two, we talked about how it works, with real life examples of convenience store chains like Indiana-based Family Express.

Convenience stores are still scratching the surface when it comes to harnessing the power of consumer-facing, frictionless technologies. While more than half of major chains have implemented mobile payment options, most other frictionless endeavors are in their infancy, according to consulting firm Boston Retail Partners. But these newer technologies are rapidly gaining ground.



In this one-hour webcast, we’ll explore the future of frictionless engagement. We’ll talk about how savvy c-stores are moving forward, particularly in the area of digital food ordering and delivery. In fact, 20% of c-store retailers plan to implement frictionless technology within the next 12 to 24 months, according to the 2019 Convenience Store News Technology Study.



Special guest Kim Otocki of Paytronix will show you what a frictionless engagement experience for your customers might look like in the very near future. Kim will cover:

How to build a technology ecosystem for frictionless

The importance of removing digital friction especially in order and delivery

Playbook for providing frictionless engagement to all customers

Register today for this important FREE webcast, and also get a pdf copy of Part 3 of CSNews’ Frictionless Engagement special report.

Speakers: