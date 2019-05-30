Frictionless Engagement: How It Works?

Reports that Amazon Go plans to open 3,000 cashierless stores by 2021 have prompted many convenience store chains to explore ways that they too can eliminate the consumer pain points of the retail shopping experience.

C-store chains like Indiana-based Family Express are trying to create a true, 360-degree, frictionless shopping experience that includes all the major consumer touchpoints of its fuel, car wash, foodservice and general merchandise business.

In this special report, Convenience Store News interviews Family Express Founder, President and CEO Gus Olympidis and other key executives about the retailer’s new technology eco system and identifies Family Express’ technology partners.

Read Part Two of Convenience Store News' special series on Frictionless Engagement.