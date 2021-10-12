Fuel Maxx Joins Efforts to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Across Texas

SPRING, Texas — Fuel Maxx partnered with Francis Energy to add electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers to three locations in Houston.

The pact brings a fast-charging option to Fuel Maxx EV customers. It also expands Francis Energy's EV charging network across Texas.

"Francis Energy is committed to eliminating range anxiety, which gives confidence to the increasing numbers of drivers making the switch from gas to electric vehicles," said David Jankowsky, Francis Energy founder and CEO. "We are excited about building out our network in the nation's fourth largest city and doing it with an incredible company like Fuel Maxx as a partner."

The agreement leaves the door open to add the charges at additional Fuel Maxx stores sites in the future.

"Our goal as a company has always been to serve our customer's needs. As the industry evolves, we will make it our mission to stay ahead of the curve," said Afsha Maknojia, Fuel Maxx energy supervisor. "By providing convenience, comfort, and a unique experience Fuel Maxx will now begin its journey into alternative energy, with Francis Energy's EV charging stations."

Spring-based Fuel Maxx operated 65 locations in the Houston metropolitan area.

"Companies like Fuel Maxx have the vision to understand the additive value of offering EV charging to their customers. We look forward to building a long-lasting relationship," Jankowsky added.

Tulsa, Okla.-based Francis Energy is the fourth largest owner and operator of direct current fast-charging stations. The Francis network includes more than 550 fast charging ports across more than 120 distinct locations in three states. The Francis network provides coverage every 50 miles in Oklahoma.