Fuel Retailers Face Customer Commitment Gap

"The data shows that a visit — or even a loyalty membership — doesn't mean a customer is here to stay," said Dr. Thomas Weinandy, senior research economist at Upside. "To retain customers and recoup acquisition costs, fuel retailers need to prioritize winning each and every successive transaction. Winning just one more trip a month could create a meaningful boost in revenue."

Many retailers underestimate the scope of the problem, as the report found that 57% of surveyed fuel retailers said they don't believe a meaningful portion of their customers are uncommitted. However, report data indicates that 74% of fuel customers fit this profile, and they are not restricted to particular ages, income levels or household types.

According to Upside, this makes the business case for prioritizing this group clear, as just one additional visit per month from uncommitted customers could drive an 88% increase in overall revenue. This would help fuel retailers turn one-time visits into lasting relationships and justify investments in acquisitions, Upside said.

Loyalty programs help, as just 20% of loyalty members churn in a given month vs. the 51% of customer who don't use incentives. Upside noted that retention improves even further when paired with its personalized, margin-bound offers, as loyalty and Upside together improve retention by 60%.

Uncommitted customers are value-seeking, digital and opportunistic. When operators meet that criteria with personalized promotions, these customers demonstrate a willingness to change their behavior.

"Fuel retailers know how hard it is to keep a customer, especially when price drives so many decisions," said Sam Berkovitz, vice president of enterprise fuel at Upside. "This report gives operators a clearer picture of who's walking away and how to bring them back. It's not with blanket discounts, but with offers that show up at the right time."

The full "Winning the Uncommitted Customer" report is available for download here.

