The Future of Convenience Store Marketing: Predictions for 2018

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 2:00pm ET

Preparing for 2018’s trends and challenges will put you in a position to overcome any roadblocks that may come your way.



In this webinar, you’ll hear what the experts in guest data analysis, retail marketing product development, customer communications, and loyalty programs have to say about this year’s coming trends. We will look at what these experts believe will be the biggest changes and challenges in convenience store marketing in 2018.



Here are a few of the insights you’ll take away from this presentation:

How to get “more from less” in terms of guest engagement tools

How to conquer the digitalization of the physical convenience store experience

How to effectively execute the growing need to provide even more convenience

Speakers: