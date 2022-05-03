Future Leaders in Convenience 2022 Nomination Form

Nominations are now being accepted for the Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards program, which recognizes young people working in the convenience channel who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry at large.

The goal of the Future Leaders in Convenience program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership talent, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders, aged 35 or under at the time of nomination.

All Future Leaders in Convenience winners will be prominently recognized during the FLIC Summit in November and in future Convenience Store News coverage.

ELIGIBILITY RULES

Future Leaders in Convenience nominees must work for a convenience store retailer, distributor or supplier company and be 35 years old or younger at the time of their nomination.

Nominations may include accomplishments/achievements attained from Jan. 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022.

ENTRY DEADLINE

The final deadline for nominations is June 30, 2022.

HOW TO ENTER

To nominate a 2022 Future Leaders in Convenience candidate, fill out and submit this online entry form.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Angela Hanson at [email protected].